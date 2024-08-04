Steven Tyler can no longer sing as he used to and Aerosmith cancel their farewell tour. The rock band, on the scene since 1970, announced in a post on social media that they are retiring from the stage due to the physical condition of the frontman, after a serious injury to his vocal cords with a fractured larynx. Despite his efforts and medical care, the heartfelt message reads, “his voice is no longer the same.”

The “heartbreaking and difficult” decision will not lead to the band’s breakup, as explained by New York Timesbut it must be considered a «forced break». Some doubts, in fact, had been raised for a passage of the press release dedicated to the Blue Army (the army of fans): «It has been an honor to see our music become part of your lives. In every club, on every big tour and in every great and private moment you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives».

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to our Blue Army, that spark ignited and has burned for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning, and all of you are the reason we have made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been an honor to watch our music become a part of you. In every club, on every big tour, and in the grandest and most private moments, you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives. We have always wanted to blow your minds while we performed.

As you know, Steven’s voice is an incredible instrument. He has spent months working tirelessly to restore it to its pre-injury state. We have watched him fight with the best medical team at his side. Unfortunately, a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made the heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary decision to retire from touring.

We are grateful to everyone who was excited to hit the road with us one last time, to our incredible team, and to the thousands of talented people who made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you: the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream on. You made our dreams come true.”





The tour was scheduled to start in Pittsburgh on September 20th.

The “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” had already been postponed for a year following Tyler’s injury in September 2023 at the UBS Arena in Long Island. The tour was scheduled to kick off in Pittsburgh on September 20, and then continue through February with dates in the United States and Canada, including a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York on February 23, 2025. This isn’t the first time Aerosmith have said goodbye to the stage: in 2017 they tried with the Aero-Vederci Baby Farewell Tour.





Tours “to say goodbye” to fans and close careers

Not just Aerosmith, with their “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour”. There are many artists who extend the moment of “retirement” by proposing tours that last years. Among the latest who have planned their retirement is Claudio Baglioni, who after 60 years of career, said he was ready to leave after one last tour, which will last 1000 days, moving the final farewell to 2026.

Umberto Tozzi, also 72 years old and with a 50-year career, will say goodbye to his fans for two years and will cross three continents. Elton John with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road, announced as his last tour, took his music on tour from September 2018 to July 2023, with 300 live dates. Kiss did the same with the End of the Road World Tour from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2023. The Eagles are busy with “The Long Goodbye Tour”, which will not end before 2025. While Bob Dylan began his Never Ending Tour – still ongoing – in 1988 and is still carrying on.

Even Vasco Rossi tried in 2011 to say that his live activity was over: more than 10 years later his concerts, which have become real collective rituals, are still among the most anticipated of the summer.