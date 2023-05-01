The American rock band Aerosmith announced a farewell tour of forty concerts on Monday. For now, it only concerns shows in the United States and Canada.

The Peace Out tour kicks off September 2 in Philadelphia and ends January 26 in Quebec, Canada. The group does not exclude that more national and/or international cities will be added. “It is the last farewell tour, but I have the feeling that it will continue for a while,” guitarist Joe Perry told American media. ,,But I don’t know how often we will come back to the same cities. It could very well be the last time.”

Aerosmith already hinted during the corona pandemic that the end of touring was in sight. The over-seventies said at the time that this had to do with their advanced age. Drummer Joey Kramer (72) is dropping the tour to focus on his family and health.

The band was formed in 1970 by Perry, Kramer, singer Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton and guitarist Brad Whitford. Aerosmith has released fifteen studio albums and is known for hits such as Dream On, Cryin', Crazy and I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing.