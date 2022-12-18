The SNA (National Union of Aeronauts) Prometheus, on Saturday (17.Dec.2022), comply with the rules established by the TST (Superior Labor Court) for the category strike. The stoppage is scheduled to take place daily starting this Monday (19.10), from 6am to 8am, with no deadline to end.

According to the union, flight departures at airports in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza will be delayed. No flights should be cancelled.

On Friday (Dec. 16), the TST partially responded to an action by the Snea (National Union of Airline Companies), which called for the strike to be cancelled.

Minister Maria Cristina Peduzzi denied acknowledging the abusiveness of the stoppage, but determined that 90% of pilots and flight attendants maintain their activities.

🇧🇷The urgency of the measure is configured by the essentiality of the services, as well as by the realization that the future strike has the ability to generate serious impacts on society, notably for being approved in a period of increased demand in the public air transport sector”, said Peduzzi.

The injunction also ensures that the SNA will not be able to prevent workers from completing their workday or interdict roads. A fine of R$ 200,000 will be applied if the union fails to comply with the determination.

WHAT AERONAUTS ASK

The aeronauts claim recovery of inflationary losses, in addition to real gains in wages and benefits. The union of the category argues that the high prices of air tickets have given increasing profits to the companies.

Industry professionals also ask for improvements in the conditions for renewing the Collective Bargaining Agreement, with the definition of time offs and prohibition of changing them, in addition to compliance with pre-established limits of time on the ground between flights.