THE aeronauts strike continues on Friday (23.Dec.2022), informed the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts🇧🇷 It will be the 5th consecutive day of stoppage of pilots and flight attendants. They ask for a wage increase above inflation and better working conditions.

The strike will take place at the airports of Congonhas (SP), Guarulhos, Viracopos (Campinas), Galeão (RJ), Santos Dumont (RJ), Porto Alegre, Confins (MG), Brasília and Fortaleza, from 6am to 8am.

On Thursday (Dec. 22), the category rejected a negotiation proposal presented at a union meeting with the TST (Superior Labor Court), in Brasília. In note, the SNA said an online poll was held with 5,884 members. The majority (59.25%) voted against the proposal, 40.02% were in favor and there were 0.73% of abstentions.

The proposal presented was the total replacement of inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) –in fixed and variable wages– plus 1% real increase. The readjustment would focus on national rates, salary floor, insurance, fines for non-compliance with the collective agreement and food stamps.

🇧🇷For the receipt ceiling, readjustment of 100% of the INPC (5.97%), minus 2.74%🇧🇷 declared the union. 🇧🇷The readjustments proposed above do not apply to international rates. The proposal also provides for the complete renewal of the other social clauses, without changes.🇧🇷

The aeronauts asked for a 5% salary increase and adjustment of working conditions such as the time off and the establishment of rules that prevent airlines from changing rest times – waiting for crew members between one flight and another of 3 hours during the day and two hours at night.

The SNA said to consider “that the movement was positive in these 4 days of strike, within the limits determined by the Justice🇧🇷

🇧🇷It is necessary to make it clear that the aeronauts have been negotiating since the end of September and that all the proposals sent by the employers’ union were not consistent with the category’s list of demands, which is why they were rejected“, continued.

🇧🇷The SNA remains open to negotiations, waiting for companies to submit a new, minimally acceptable proposal. If there is a proposal, it will be put to a vote and, if approved, the strike ends, if not, the strike continues indefinitely.🇧🇷

On Thursday (Dec 22), the stoppage caused the delay of at least 41 flights and the cancellation of 20.

On December 20, the SNEA (National Union of Airline Companies) issued a note in which it cited the economic impacts suffered by companies due to the pandemic, the devaluation of the real against the dollar and the conflict in ukraineresulting in an increase in the price of oil.

🇧🇷It is important to emphasize that since the first days of October this year, the SNEA began negotiations with the SNA to preserve the rights of the crew, extending the validity of the CCT [Convenção Coletiva do Trabalho] in force until the end of negotiations, and guarantee air travel for passengers, especially during the high season”, said the SNEA.

The union said that “airlines have collaborated with negotiations and sought solutions to ensure full service to all their customers, especially in this period of high season🇧🇷