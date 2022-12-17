The National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) confirmed for Monday, 19, the category strike between 6 am and 8 am, which may be repeated for an indefinite period. According to the entity, flight departures from some of the airports in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza will be delayed.

The SNA said this Saturday, the 17th, that the category will follow its “strike manual”, in which it keeps 100% of the crew on standby, but a portion of them (from 1% to 2%) will delay some flights. None will be canceled and all trips will be made, even after the times scheduled by the airlines.

In this way, the SNA affirms that it will comply with the decision of the Superior Labor Court (TST) which, yesterday, 16, determined that 90% of pilots and flight attendants maintain their activities during the period of stoppage.

Minister Maria Cristina Irigoyen Peduzzi, from the TST, also imposed a fine of R$ 200,000 if the SNA does not comply with the determination. The decision partially complied with the request made by the National Union of Airline Companies (SNEA), which requested the total cancellation of the strike, to the detriment of the decision for the stoppage, and a fine of R$ 500 thousand per day.

According to the magistrate, the strike has the ability to generate serious impacts on society, notably for being approved in a period of increased demand in the public air transport sector.

actual increase

The main claim of the category is the inflationary recomposition of wages and real increase of 5%. The aeronauts also ask for the definition of time off, prohibition of changing scales and compliance with the rule of minimum time on the ground between flights.

The SNEA stated, in its request to the TST, that since the first negotiation meeting, the aeronauts signaled that they would not give up the real increase. “Even companies making their best efforts and presenting a proposal for a 100% readjustment of the INPC, national daily rates, life insurance and food vouchers, in addition to granting other social claims for aeronauts”, informed the entity.

The aeronauts, in turn, argue that the high prices of airline tickets also increased profits.