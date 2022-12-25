Airline pilots and flight attendants reached an agreement this Sunday (Dec.25, 2022) with the TST (Superior Labor Court) and ended the stoppage after 5 days.

The proposal determines the readjustment of 6.97% on wages and benefits and was accepted by 70.11% of the category. Here’s the full of the agreement of the SNA (Sindicato Nacional dos Aeronautas) –20 KB.

The agreement also establishes the renewal of all other social clauses, definition of time off and the possibility of starting holidays on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

“We were able to do a renovation, bring financial improvements, improvements in the social part, something that had not been seen for some time”, stated the president of the SNA, Henrique Hacklaender.

“This is the beginning of a new era, where we will have to evolve in the social part (…). We are going to improve our collective agreement”, completed🇧🇷

The aeronauts’ strike began on Monday (19.10) and lasted for 5 days. On Saturday, the aeronauts chose to suspend the strike during the Christmas weekend.

Employees paralyzed activities daily for 2 hours, from 6 am to 8 am, at 9 airports in the country: Congonhas (SP), Guarulhos (SP), Viracopos (Campinas), Galeão (RJ), Santos Dumont (RJ), Porto Alegre, Confins (MG), Brasilia and Fortaleza.

Until Friday (Dec. 23), 208 flights were delayed and 71 were cancelled. According to the SNA, this was the longest stoppage in the history of the category.