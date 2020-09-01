Figeac Aero, in the region, this aeronautical colossus was thought to be sheltered from social storms.

However, the company has just announced the elimination of 320 jobs out of 966 , in its factory in Lot.

“We are all in a bit of uncertainty.

We don’t know what the future will be like, we don’t know if our positions will be affected”, Comments an employee.

“Me, I planned to stay here, to have a CDI”, Explains one of his colleagues. For the Lot company, it is an unprecedented crisis. For its CEO, Jean-Claude Maillard, the crisis will be very long and neither the partial unemployment nor the loan of 80 million euros from the state will be enough to fill this huge air gap. Even unions are fatalistic. “For us, it was difficult to avoid a plan to safeguard employment”, confirms Christophe Carmentran, from the CFE-CGT Figeac Aéro union.

