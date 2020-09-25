The aeronautical supplier Latécoère announced Friday, September 25 the deletion of 475 jobs, or a third of the French workforce. “The employees are in shock, dejected. […] It’s a big blow because it is a lot compared to the number of employees that we have today within Latécoère“, regrets Stéphane Faget, FO delegate. In total, 1,000 jobs have already been cut abroad.

The supplier of major global aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing is facing a 40% drop in volumes, with declining sales. The management has undertaken not to close any French industrial site, and says it is adapting its workforce to the volume of activity. “This transformation plan vto allow us to return to better competitiveness, and thus to relaunch our growth strategy“, Explain Thierry Mootz, Deputy CEO of the company. Thut the air transport market is shaken up by the coronavirus crisis. At the end of June, Airbus announced the elimination of 5,000 jobs in France.