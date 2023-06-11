A surprise and confirmation on the fourth day of the Absolutes 2023. Foil titles tomorrow

The fourth day of the Assoluti 2023 in La Spezia crowns the swordsmen of the Air Force and the swordsmen of the Fiamme Oro. A scepter that changes hands, among women, and a reconfirmation, among men, in the team competitions on the platforms of the PalaMariotti.

At the last hit — In the women’s competition, in a very balanced and close-to-the-last-second match, the Centro Sportivo Aeronautica Militare got their hands on the championship. The quartet made up of Alessandra Bozza, Gaia Caforio, Federica Isola and Carola Maccagno snatched the title from the reigning champions of the Fiamme Oro, which lined up Alice Clerici, Giulia Rizzi, Alberta Santuccio and Gaia Traditi. The decisive challenge for the Air Force girls ended 25-24, pushed to the bench by Paolo Pizzo. The Army Sports Center was on the third step of the podium. Nicol Foietta, Sara Maria Kowalczyk, Roberta Marzani and the individual Italian champion Mara Navarria overcame Cesare Pompilio Genova in the assault for the bronze (45-31), the best team “not in uniform” of this tricolor event thanks to Brenda Briasco, Anita Corradino, Sara De Alti and Gaia Moretti. See also The exchange that Rayados and Cruz Azul cook

Bis Cuomo — In the men’s race, the formation of the Fiamme Oro is still the Italian champion. Tricolor bis for Valerio Cuomo, already individual gold yesterday, together with Davide Di Veroli, Marco Fichera and Andrea Santarelli. A quartet of absolute value for the epee players led by maestro Daniele Pantoni, who confirms the title won last year in Courmayeur, but great applause also for the Accademia Scherma Marchesa Turin, a “civil” society that wins a precious and valuable silver signed by Luca Diliberto, Giulio Gaetani, Flavio Giannotte and Marco Paganelli. The final, which gave us moments of entertainment, closed on 45-33 in favor of the policemen. Bronze medal for the Army Sports Center: Gabriele Cimini, Fabrizio Cuomo, Valerio Grasselli and Giacomo Paolini won the match against Cesare Pompilio Genova with a score of 45-34, at the foot of the podium but still among the “top 4” of Italy also for men with Filippo Armaleo, Gabriele Bino, Achille Guido Cipriani and Jacopo Musso. See also Pilatus Porter: The last of its kind

Plan — Tomorrow at the Italian championships foil will take to the stage with individual competitions for both men and women.

June 10, 2023 (change June 10, 2023 | 21:04)

