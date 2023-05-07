One of the mexican airlines most important in the country and recognized in different countries, is Aeroméxico, generates a heavy passenger traffic which has spent years positioning itself as one of the airlines that transports the most people each month. According to its public information, it has more than 80 years of experience in the aviation industry in Mexico.

He true owner of the airline He is a businessman with a great track record in business in Mexico, he also has a large stake in the company, he is also president of the board of the Dairy producer Lala.

Eduardo Tricio Haro is he businessman owner of Aeroméxico and serves as chairman of the company’s board. However, he does not own all of the shares. According to Reuters sources, another world-class airline owns half of the stake of Aeromexico.

Who is Eduardo Tricio, the owner of Aeroméxico?

The businessman, Eduardo Tricio, narrated in an interview with El Siglo MX, that he led a group of businessmen who bought 51 percent of the Aeromexico shares. In this the process of the airline sales of the Mexican government and as I explain, the pilots union acquired the 5 percent control, while the Banamex bank, bought 44 percent remaining shareholding, however, put it up for sale.

Likewise, Tricio pointed out within the MarkertScreener portal He has good experience in the business world. He has also been a counselor in Orbia (BMV:Orbia) Advance, Aeroméxico, Lala and Citibanamex. Likewise, she had roles within the Mexican Council of Businessmen, Tecnológico de Monterrey, was part of the Mexican Stock Exchange and Telmex.

It should be noted that according to the Escuela SER website it is Zootechnical Agronomist Engineer for him Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies (ITESM).

This is the other airline that bought Aeroméxico

In 2017, Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) bought 49% of the Aeromexico shares. According to PR Newssire, the american airline he already had a small equity stake in the company. However, she offered to buy up to 32% shares at a price of 53 pesos each. With this, almost half the airline’s titles were completed.

Delta also had problems due to its investments in Aeromexico. Reuters explained that, after the declaration of bankruptcy under chapter 11 that the Mexican airline had, Delta required to invest 770 million dollars to clean up the company’s finances.