The largest airline in the country, Aeroméxico, announced this Thursday, March 7, that it will make a alliance with the Italian company, ITA Airwayswith the purpose of allowing Mexicans to travel with a shared code between the two nations starting next March 10.

With the Aeroméxico alliance with ITA Airwayspassengers on the route Mexico City bound for Rome will be able to connect with 15 destinations in Italy in it Fiumicino International Airport.

Through a statement, the Mexican airline explained that ITA Airways travelers will enter 28 destinations that are operated by Aeroméxico from Mexico City International Airport.

“Through this agreement, customers will be able to travel with a single ticket (ticket) checking luggage from origin to destination to cities such as Milan, Genoa, Florence, Naples, Turin, among others; as well as to Cancun, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta and Mérida,” announced Aeromexico.

For the flight between Mexico City and Rome, the Mexican airline has a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, while ITA Airways has 83 Airbus devices, including 40 of the latest generation.

“Thanks to this new alliance with Aeroméxico, ITA Airways adds a total of 36 shared codes in just two years of starting operations,” the statement concluded.

However, it must be considered that the news occurs while one of Aeroméxico's main alliances with USA, Delta Air Linesis at risk because the Government of the North American country has questioned the policies of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, about reducing daily operations at the airport in the country's capital.