After 35 years of flying uninterruptedly in Mexico, the United States and Cuba, Aeromar announces its definitive termination, this was stated in a statement through its website. Just as he also confirms that its closure was due to financial problems that the Mexican airline was going through, which worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s team made profound financial adjustments to improve its situation, however, in an adverse environment, aggravated during the Covid-19 pandemic, the measures taken were not enough to stabilize the company’s situation, it can be read in the Aeromar statement.

Starting February 15 Aeromar stop flying to and from Mexico City, Acapulco, Aguascalientes, Cancun, Chetumal, Ciudad Victoria, Colina, Cozumel, Guadalajara, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Ixtepec, Mazatlan, Merida, Monterrey, Piedras Negras, Puerto Escondido, Puebla, Puerto Vallarta , Tepic and Villahermosa, in Mexico; Havana in Cubaand Laredo and McAllen Texas, in USA.

The airline mentions the great efforts it made to maintain the source of employment for the almost 700 workers and ensures that the base salaries of the last year of each of the collaborators were paid in full, leaving partial payment of some annexed items pending.

Regarding travelers, he informed that those who have tickets with Aeromar, information will be issued once the company has alternatives in agreement with the competent authorities.

