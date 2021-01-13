Aeroflot intends to again sell subsidized air tickets from the cities of the Far East and within the region within 2-3 weeks. On Wednesday, January 13, reports TASS with reference to a source in the company.

“Taking into account the procedures and formalities associated with the allocation of the subsidy, we expect the sale of subsidized tickets to resume within 2-3 weeks,” he said.

As the official says website companies, it will be possible to buy a subsidized ticket in the near future. It is added that the country’s authorities have allocated additional funds for the implementation of preferential transportation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, Alexei Chekunkov, said that the volume of funds allocated by the Russian government for subsidized transportation amounted to 5 billion rubles.

Also on this day, Aeroflot announced that from January 13, it would suspend the sale of subsidized tickets in the Far Eastern Federal District due to reaching the allocated budget funding limit, but upon receipt of additional funds, it would resume sale.

Flights within the Far Eastern Federal District, from the Okrug, as well as to Crimea and Kaliningrad are subsidized by the government Resolution No. 215 from 2018. In 2020, the state allocated 5.8 billion rubles for this purpose. Russians under 23 years old and over 60 years old (women over 55 years old), people with disabilities and their accompanying persons, as well as large families can take advantage of preferential transportation.

On January 4, it became known that Aeroflot decided to increase the terms of issuing and paying for tickets booked at subsidized fares.