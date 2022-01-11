Aeroflot resumes flights to Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and continues to operate regular flights to Nur-Sultan.

From January 15, it is planned to operate flights Moscow – Aktobe – Moscow (SU1948 / 1949). From January 16 – Moscow – Kostanay – Moscow (SU1952 / 1953). Flights Moscow – Karaganda – Moscow (SU1936 / 1937) will resume from January 17.

Due to the current restrictions on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, flights to Aktobe and Karaganda will be temporarily operated according to the adjusted schedule. Passengers are kindly asked to follow up-to-date information on the time of departure on the online scoreboard on the airline’s website.

On January 10 Aeroflot resumed regular flights to Nur-Sultan. From January 12 to January 18, flights are operated according to the adjusted schedule:

Departure from Moscow (Sheremetyevo) at 01:30, arrival in Nur-Sultan at 08:00.

Departure from Nur-Sultan airport at 09:30, arrival in Moscow (Sheremetyevo) at 10:20.

In the future, flights to the capital of Kazakhstan will be operated daily according to the airline’s schedule.

Aeroflot will additionally inform about the resumption of flights to Almaty, Aktau and Shymkent.

