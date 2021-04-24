The Russian airline Aeroflot will refund or exchange tickets for Cyprus due to the introduction of a lockdown in the country. This was reported on Saturday, April 24, in the press service of the company.

Aeroflot, in connection with the introduction by the Cypriot authorities of a lockdown in the country from April 26, 2021, is making a change in the procedure for the return and exchange of air tickets for passengers who decide to abandon the flight or change the travel date, “the message says.

Tourists with tickets on the route Moscow – Larnaca or Paphos / St. Petersburg and Larnaca with a departure date from April 26 to May 16 are offered “a one-time change of the departure date to new dates until the end of 2021 without charging the difference in tariffs and fees for renewal, in within the validity period of the ticket “.

In addition, Aeroflot also enables passengers to issue ticket refunds without penalties.

Earlier, on April 23, it became known that the Council of Ministers of Cyprus decided to tighten quarantine due to the situation with coronavirus infection. So, in the country from April 26 to May 9, a curfew will be in effect from 21:00 to 5:00.

The work of all catering, all retail stores, except grocery stores, is suspended, added Gazeta.ru…

According to the portal Worldometer As of April 24, 60,681 patients with coronavirus were registered in Cyprus, 297 people died from the effects of the infection, 39,061 citizens of the country recovered.

On April 21, it was reported that Russian airlines received admissions to regular flights to 15 countries, including Cyprus.

However, back in November 2020, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Air Transport Agency emphasized that the decision to issue permits to airlines for international flights is not a decision to resume flights on international routes specified in the order. Clearance is the airline’s right that it can use when resuming flights.

On March 29, 2021, it became known that the Cypriot Ministry of Health has officially transferred Russia to the number of countries from which tourists are allowed to come from April 1.

On April 15, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, said that foreign trips currently carry great risks due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the world due to COVID-19.