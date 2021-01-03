Due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft, the flight of the Aeroflot Surgut-Moscow airline was delayed for at least a day, the Ural Transport Prosecutor’s Office reports.

The department clarified that the liner was supposed to fly to the capital on Sunday at 2.30 Moscow time, but now the flight was postponed to Monday at 3.50 Moscow time.

The Surgut Transport Prosecutor’s Office will monitor the implementation of aviation rules in terms of providing passengers with the necessary services.

Earlier it was reported that more than 20 countries decided to impose restrictions on air traffic due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.