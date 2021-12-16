On the eve of the New Year, the Russian airline Aeroflot began selling air tickets on domestic routes at half price. The air carrier announced this on its official page during “In contact with”…

The promotion will last until 23:59 on December 17, you can buy tickets with departures from January 13 to May 31, 2022. It is noted that the sale includes travel documents of economy class at the rates “Light” and “Optium”.

You can buy tickets with a 50 percent discount in the following directions: Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod, Moscow – St. Petersburg for four thousand rubles, Moscow – Sochi for five thousand rubles, Moscow – Murmansk and Moscow – Yekaterinburg for six thousand rubles.

You can fly from Vladivostok to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk for eight thousand rubles, from St. Petersburg to Novosibirsk – for 8.6 thousand. Tickets from Moscow to Gorno-Altaysk will cost nine thousand rubles, from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk – 11 thousand.

In addition, as part of the action, it is proposed to travel from different cities to Penza, Irkutsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk, Abakan, Perm, Ufa, Anapa, Stavropol, Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk, Ulyanovsk, Kazan, Saratov, Volgograd, Rostov- on-Don, Voronezh and Novy Urengoy.

Earlier in December, S7 Airlines announced the sale of tickets – in the period from December 14 to December 17, 2021, tickets to some destinations can be purchased with a 50 percent discount. So, the Russians will have access to tickets at half price to Gorno-Altaysk, Kemerovo, Mineralnye Vody, Ulan-Ude, Vladivostok, Yakutsk, Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.