Aeroflot has settled relations with the Irish leasing company AerCap for 18 aircraft

Aeroflot has completed the process of settling relations with the Irish leasing company AerCap for 18 foreign-made aircraft, as well as several engines operated by the airline. This is reported on website carrier.

“The ownership of aircraft and engines was transferred to the insurance company NSK Insurance Company LLC, which paid the settlement amount,” the statement said. It is specified that Aeroflot will continue negotiations with other lessors of foreign-made aircraft.

Earlier, Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and iFly agreed with the Ministry of Transport to receive funds from the National Welfare Fund for the re-registration of a total of 40 aircraft from foreign ownership to Russian, according to experts, the cost of the insurance settlement will be 80-96 billion rubles. However, the ministry demanded that airlines that received subsidies in 2022 and ended it with a net profit should fully direct it to finance deals with lessors.