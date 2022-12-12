The Russian airline Aeroflot is forced to operate the Vladivostok-Bangkok flight along an extended route due to the ban on Laos to fly over its territory for aircraft of the airline. The airline reported this to RIA Novosti on Monday, December 12.

It is clarified that the aviation authorities of Laos do not approve the carrier’s application for a flight over its territory, despite the earlier agreements. Because of this, Aeroflot operates flights from Vladivostok to Bangkok along an extended route with an intermediate stop for refueling.

“Agreements on the flight of Aeroflot aircraft over the territory of Laos were reached before the opening of a program of flights from the regions of the country to points in Asia,” the airline said.

Negotiations on this issue are underway, the airline expects a positive result.

Earlier, on November 22, it was reported that direct flights would be launched from St. Petersburg to Turkish Istanbul and Antalya. Planes to Istanbul will start flying from Pulkovo Airport on December 16. In Antalya – from December 17.

Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said on November 15 that the country is waiting for the resumption of flights with Russia. He also noted that the issue of resuming direct flights to Bali from Moscow and several other cities was discussed.