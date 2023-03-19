Aeroflot canceled all flights from Moscow and other regions to Sochi on March 19 and 20 due to heavy fog, according to the official site airlines.

According to available information, 27 flights were canceled as of March 19, and four flights as of March 20. The airline asked passengers of canceled flights to avoid arriving at the airport if possible.

They also noted that passengers whose flight will not take place in the near future can reissue their tickets for other dates or return money for them.

Earlier, residents of Moscow were warned about the “yellow” level of weather danger due to black ice.