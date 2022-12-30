Aeroflot bought 10 Boeing 777 aircraft from an Irish leasing company

Aeroflot airline bought ten Boeing 777-300ER long-haul aircraft from an Irish leasing company. This was reported by the press service of Aeroflot. Writes about it RBC.

The aircraft have been under financial lease from an Irish lessor since 2013 and 2014. The aircraft were delivered to Aeroflot through VEB-Leasing. The term of the financial lease of these machines was 12 years. The representative of the Russian company did not disclose the cost of the transaction and the name of the seller.

It is noted that the transaction was carried out as part of the execution of the order of the Russian government “on taking measures to regulate legal relations with foreign lessors in order to ensure the transfer of property rights to the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation.”

The company stressed that they will continue to work on the purchase of aircraft to preserve the current foreign fleet and expand the possibility of operation.

Earlier, Aeroflot bought eight Airbus A330s from foreign lessors. According to company representatives, several wide-body aircraft were purchased as part of the fulfillment of contractual obligations. To date, the liners have been transferred to the Russian registry.