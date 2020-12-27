Aeroflot has warned of new documentary requirements introduced by the Turkish authorities, which must be presented to passengers upon entering the country.

So, from December 30, passengers over 6 years old who are traveling to Turkey or in transit through the country must present a certificate of a negative coronavirus test, which is made in authorized authorized organizations using the PCR method no later than 72 hours before departure.

“The certificate must be provided to the airline employees at the airport before departure from Russia in printed or electronic form. Passengers without a specified certificate will not be allowed on the flight, ” website airlines December 26.

It is noted that the current requirements for certificates, information on the validity of PCR tests and other details can be checked in special section on the Aeroflot website.

On December 25, Turkish authorities ordered all those arriving from abroad to test negative for COVID-19. For those arriving in the country by plane, the rules will take effect from December 28, and for those arriving by land – from December 30.

On December 21, Turkey announced the suspension of flights from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus.