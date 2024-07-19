Aeroexpress will stop running to Vnukovo Airport from August 1

Aeroexpress trains will stop running on the Kyiv railway station – Vnukovo airport route from August 1, the carrier’s press service reported. Telegram.

From August 1, trains of the Central Suburban Passenger Company (CPPC) will begin running on the Aeroexpress route. reported in the Moscow Department of Transport. In addition, Muscovites were reminded of the possibility of getting to the airport by metro (Vnukovo Airport station on the Solntsevskaya line).

Aeroexpress itself will focus on developing routes to Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports, as well as developing bus service to the airports. The company also recalled that another bus route was launched from Khovrino metro station to Sheremetyevo airport on June 1.

The Vnukovo Airport metro station in Moscow opened in September 2023. After the opening of the station, it was planned that Aeroexpress would continue to run to the airport of the same name and back as before.