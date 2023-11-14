Casey Stonertwo-time MotoGP world champion and the only one in this category to have won titles with different manufacturers – together obviously with Valentino Rossi – has never been a big fan oftechnological innovation that has taken hold in top class in recent years. Electronic controls, aerodynamic appendages and other ‘devilry’ are certainly not his passion. During the long chat that FormulaPassion.it created with the Australian champion in the context of EICMA Milan 2023, the historic #27 of Ducati and Honda has returned to address this delicate issue, pointing the finger in particular at what he defined as a excessive deregulation of motorcycling.

The engineers are in charge

“What to change in the current MotoGP? You can’t take away just one aspect. But to rediscover the beauty of motorcycling you certainly need to get rid of aerodynamics – thundered Stoner, going in this sense ‘against’ his former team, Ducati, which makes this area its strong point – there’s always more and It seems like there are no rules anymore in the championship. You can do whatever you want and the rules accept it. I don’t like it that way. I like that there are rules and that engineers work within those rules, not just that we have a playing field within which they can do whatever they want. There should be limits, but at the moment in MotoGP it seems that if you can imagine something, then you can do it. For me it’s too much.”

Stoner, who hung up his helmet at just 27 years of age, also thanks to what was later confirmed to be chronic fatigue syndrome, is linked to an idea of old style motorcycling. This concept, however, seems to be undermined by technological evolution: “Now the heroes are the engineers and no longer the pilots. I would like to see the drivers show us their potential – underlined the champion aussie – their talent, to show us what it means to ride a motorbike in a beautiful style, drifting, doing wheelies. Now you see everyone doing more or less the same thing: they brake, enter the corner and the bike does nothing on exit. Furthermore, there are many manufacturers who are no longer so comfortable in continuing down this path, because the costs are becoming increasingly higher. There are many things that need to be clarified currently in MotoGP and we need a rules package that is clearer and more defined. We need manufacturers to clearly know what to expect in the coming years.”.

The comparison with F1

“You only get one chance to get through – continued Stoner – and you no longer see any errors. Or rather, they can be seen, but the ones that then cause the injuries. You can only make a difference in braking, that’s the only point. So you have to set the whole bike up on this aspect. Everyone has to be at their limit when braking. And due to aerodynamics it becomes a problem to be close to another rider, due to interference“. Indeed, Stoner has come to consider the current situation of MotoGP worse than that of F1. A ‘sacrilege’ when you think about what you saw on the track until a few years ago.

But the 38-year-old from Southport detailed his thoughts like this: “In Formula 1 there are more rules. They had active suspensions in the early 90s and immediately banned them. They developed DAS, with Mercedes, and then banned it. The latest regulations have made it possible for cars to battle more closely. MotoGP, on the other hand, is going in the direction of the old F1, putting a lot of technology at the center, without control. Now we have tires that overheat, brakes that overheat. The problem with these rules is that there are no rules. They all do what they want. The FIM must intervene, as the FIA ​​does. Because at the moment it seems that Ducati does what he wants and then the others follow. This trend must be stopped“.