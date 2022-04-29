In the GP of Emilia Romagna theAston Martin has finally unlocked his own world championship standings, placing both his cars in the points and thus surpassing Williams in the constructors’ classification. The eighth place of Sebastian Vettel and the tenth of Lance Stroll, however, were the result of various favorable circumstances – above all the Sainz-Ricciardo contact at the start – and of the particular conditions of the track. The wet asphalt in fact allowed the British team to better mask the performance problems shown by the AMR22 in the first races of the year. However, everyone within the team is aware that there is still a long way to go to be able to battle consistently for points. The team principal of the team owned by Lawrence Stroll, Mike Krackhighlighted the aspects on which the team will have to work more in the coming weeks.

Krack’s plan is to introduce, weekend after weekend, some targeted updates on some specific problems that have been encountered on the car. As reported by the site MotorsportWeek in fact, the Luxembourg manager explained that Aston Martin “wants to bring updates every race. [Vogliamo] have continuous development. Sometimes they are [aggiornamenti un po’ più grandi, a volte un po’ più piccoli, ma è importante mantenere vivo lo sviluppo. Abbiamo tre punti principali su cui stiamo lavorando. Uno è l’aerodinamica, il più importante. Il secondo è il peso dell’auto, anch’esso molto importante. Il terzo – ha proseguito Krack – è riferito a come possiamo fornire una migliore risposta [dalla macchina] to our pilots. This goes from the suspension, to the steering, to all this kind of thing: the set-up of the car. We have to try to give the drivers a better feel of the car, so that they can bring out more potential from it“.