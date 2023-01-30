In the last four years MotoGP has had four different world champions. After the sixth laurel conquered in the premier class by Marc Marquez in 2019, Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia succeeded one another on the highest throne on two wheels. A similar alternation of winners has not been seen in the top class since the four-year period 1998-2001, when Alex Criville and Kenny Roberts Jr. also joined the Doohan era between the end of the Doohan era and the beginning of Valentino Rossi. all manufacturers, with the exception of Honda, have managed to win at least one GP. Never before has the MotoGP had so many competitive bikes on the track as in this eradespite the fact that the Ducati patrol has indelibly stamped its mark on this latest vintage.

Yet the great balance observed on the track has not consequently generated an increase in interest in the championship, on the contrary. The retirements of Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo and the lethal sequence of injuries that kept Marc Marquez away from the track for a long time have turned many fans away from the sport. There is certainly a certain lack of ‘cover men’ – without taking anything away from the phenomenal Bagnaia and Quartararo. But according to the KTM house boss Pit Beirer the problem facing the top category of motorcycling is far more complex than that and has its roots in theexcessive space that aerodynamics is taking upwith wings and fins which, by improving the efficiency of racing cars on two wheels, however make the battles on the tracks more complex and difficult, which for about 20 years have been the distinctive feature of the growth in consensus registered by the World Championship.

Speaking to the German site speedweek, Beirer warned against this drift. “The bikes are now so good that whatever we bring will make the riders come to the brakes even later and get into the corners faster. But in doing so, where should the overtaking take place in the future? Aerodynamic turbulence and all the other factors make it difficult for pilots to pass an opponent – underlined the 50-year-old German manager, who often emerged as the main opponent of Gigi Dall’Igna and Ducati on the road to aerodynamic innovation – I think we are approaching a dangerous area – he added – I therefore believe that we must be very careful with a view to the future“.

KTM, however, has not stood by and waited out for events. Mattighofenh’s house has in fact tightened the gap more and more own partnership with Red Bull: “Obviously this evolution is interesting from an engineer’s point of view – commented Beirer – and thanks to the new partnership with Red Bull Technologies we are well positioned. We are ready for the new season and have made great progress in aerodynamic development“.