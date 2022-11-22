A new study from Tel Aviv University, in Israel, indicates that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72 percent, because it increases the consumption of glucose (sugar) from the internal organs, which decreases the availability of energy for the tumor.

The work, which appears in Cancer Research, was led by two researchers from TAU’s Sackler School of Medicine: Carmit Levy, from the department of Human Genetics and Biochemistry, and Yftach Gepner, from the Sylvan Adams School of Public Health and Sports Institute.

Exercise protects against cancer progression and metastasis by inducing a high demand for nutrients in internal organs, indicating that reducing their availability to tumor cells represents a potential strategy to prevent the problem, the experts concluded. .

Previous studies have shown that exercise reduces the risk of some types of cancer by up to 35 percent. This positive effect parallels the impact of physical activity on other conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes.

“If until now the general message to the public has been ‘be active, be healthy,’ we can now explain how aerobic activity can maximize the prevention of the most aggressive and metastatic cancers,” the authors noted.

The research combined laboratory models trained under a strict exercise regimen, with data from healthy human volunteers examined before and after running. The human data, obtained from an epidemiological study that followed 3,000 individuals for about 20 years, indicated 72 percent fewer metastatic cancers in participants who reported regular, high-intensity aerobic activity, compared with those that they did not.

The animal model showed a similar result, allowing the researchers to identify its underlying mechanism. They found that aerobic activity significantly reduced the development of metastatic tumors in the lymph nodes, lungs, and liver of laboratory models.

The researchers hypothesized that, in both humans and model animals, this favorable outcome is related to the increased rate of exercise-induced glucose consumption.

“By examining the cells of these organs, we found an increase in the number of glucose receptors during high-intensity aerobic activity, which increases glucose consumption and turns the organs into efficient energy-consuming machines, much like humans. muscles. We assume that this occurs because the organs must compete for sugar resources with the muscles, which are known to burn large amounts of glucose during physical exercise. Consequently, if cancer develops, the fierce competition for glucose reduces energy availability,” critical for metastasis, Levy said.

In addition, the expert pointed out that “when a person exercises regularly, the tissue of the internal organs changes and becomes similar to muscle.

“Our results indicate that, unlike relatively moderate fat-burning exercise, high-intensity aerobic activity helps prevent cancer. Burning sugar requires 80-85 percent intensity, even if only for brief intervals,” Gepner concluded.