During the 16-bit era, hundreds of companies tried to compete against Nintendo and SEGA in the gaming mascot market. While some of these properties have fallen by the wayside, a couple have managed to cultivate a strong fan base, which has earned them a renaissance in recent years. One of these is Aero the Acro-Bat.

In 1993, Aero the Acro-Bat arrived on the Super Nintendo and SEGA Genesis, and more than 30 years after this event, this character is back with a re-release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Switch, which will be available on August 2, 2024. This is the title description:

“Aero the Acro-Bat is NOT your typical platformer where you just go from start to finish. Players will need to use Aero’s abilities in specific ways to accomplish objectives in each stage, and this sets the game apart from many platformers before or after. Aero also comes from a time when games were famous for being challenging, and the Aero series in particular has always been known for its challenging difficulty. Those who can complete these games can truly consider themselves platforming masters! But fear not, if it’s too much for you, this new version includes cheats to make things a little easier!”

This new version will give us the opportunity to choose between the English and Japanese edition. It will also feature Rewind/Turbo functions, save states, screen filters, a gallery, and cheats. Remember, Aero the Acro-Bat will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch on August 2, 2024.

It’s nice to see a part of gaming history making a comeback. While Aero the Acro-Bat It is not an acclaimed game, but it was surely part of the childhood of many, and now they will have the opportunity to relive their youth.

