From the Nashville factory, an original interpretation of the classic American caravan. Where the plus is the production of solar energy for on-board services

Aero Build's tagline is enlightening: Changing the way you do business and travel, change the way we do business and travel. It is a company, based in Nashville (Tennessee), which has decided to revise the typical American caravan, bringing contemporary technical solutions, starting from the production of energy, and revising (only partially, of course) the style. After having tried its hand at the mobile bar variant, it launched the first caravan with an apt name such as Coast, designed to operate completely on electricity. It has already conquered the covers of design magazines, which have already identified it as "America's most advanced zero-emission luxury camper". The Coast is rectangular with rounded corners, made of glossy black and white fiberglass. The understated style continues inside, where white walls and furniture and black table tops dominate, accented by light and dark earth tones and ambient lighting. 6.4 m long, it can accommodate up to four people thanks to the combination of the convertible double in the front and the rear double 125 x 206 cm with gel mattress memory foam.

THERE IS ALSO THE EXTERNAL HOOK — To succeed in the enterprise of being autonomous, Coast uses a complex designed to operate all on-board systems and household appliances without the need for LPG or external power supply. The starting point is the array of 1,360W solar panels, mounted on the roof, which charge a bank of 810Ah lithium-ion batteries. All this energy powers not only basic services, but also “luxuries”, such as the Firefly touchscreen control system, mobile Wi-Fi and two 32″ smart TVs. Two 3,000W inverters keep the power running. If you don’t want to damage the “self-produced” energy tank, so the caravan also includes a 50 A hookup for connection to the electricity grid.

GREAT CARE — The space is well used. The entryway and bedroom are separated by a tall cabinet that also houses the bedroom and living area flat screen televisions. The large open kitchen features all-electric Smeg appliances with a two-burner ceramic cooktop, stainless steel microwave and large 278-litre fridge/freezer. Aero Build also added a hideaway bar/bottle rack to maximize countertop space. The bathroom is equally well equipped starting with the Laveo Dry Flush electric toilet which eliminates the need to manage sewage, one of the motorhome's biggest drawbacks, by sealing and compressing waste into an odorless cartridge which can be disposed of in the bin. Other on-board features on the Coast include an electric external awning with LED lighting, a rooftop air conditioner, a battery and water tank monitoring system with remote connection, and sustainable Havelock wool insulation. high performance.