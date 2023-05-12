Formula E has recently raced on the streets of Monaco, the scene a year ago of the presentation of the third generation single-seater: the Gen3. Lucas di Grassi is one of the most proactive drivers on the grid in suggesting new solutions not only for the category but for motorsport in general, often thinking outside the box. The Brazilian has repeatedly underlined a lack of courage on the part of the organizers with Gen3, hoping for more aggressive choices for the near future. FormulaPassion met with the Brazilian driver, to better understand his point of view on the future technical direction of Formula E.

Gen3 more futuristic

“If you ask me how I would draw the Gen3I would have made an evolution of the Gen2”, begins di Grassi. “I would have kept the fairings above the wheels and would have gone for a more aggressive design. From a technical point of view, Formula E has taken a big step forward with the third generation. However, I would have preferred to see a design more suitable for electric and not simply a single-seater with open wheels as they did. It should have been a little more futuristic”. The Brazilian driver would have preferred a more stylistically aggressive design, but that’s not all. In fact, Di Grassi shares the opinion of some of his colleagues, according to whom aerodynamic efficiency should be improved to combat the “cycling” races seen in Berlin and Sao Paulo: “That’s another point. These cars have lots of aerodynamic drag and they are creating these race dynamics that we are seeing.”

In the leap from Gen2 to Gen3, Formula E went from 250 to 350 kW, an increase equivalent to over 130 horsepower. Insiders wondered if the organizers shouldn’t speed up the tracks to allow the single-seaters to express their potential, but di Grassi is not of this opinion: “The tracks are fine. What we have to do is adapt the machines to the circuits. For example, on a track where more power is needed, we should be able to increase it, while on a slower track it should be decreased. And again, in some circuits four-wheel drive could be used, while in others only two-wheel drive. Adapting the car to the track is easier, as well as cheaper. Even the tires could change from race to race.”

Look at Gen4

Behind the scenes, houses and organizers are already discussing the line to follow with the next generation. Di Grassi has very clear ideas on the matter: “There are four things I would change. The first is to go up full all-wheel drive, mounting on the front axle the same powertrain that the manufacturers already make for the rear axle, thus arriving at 700 kW [950 cv, ndr]. The second thing is one modular battery. We would need a second battery for qualifying, lighter so we can save 100 kilos, and then mount a specific battery for the race. In this way we could have much more performing cars”.

The idea of ​​a double battery for qualifying and the race would in a certain sense replicate what happens with thermal cars, which compete in qualifying with little fuel and then fill up for the race. In addition to performance, however, according to the Brazilian, such a choice would also have technological and logistical repercussions: “You can go with a high power density battery that lasts ten laps. After that, in the race you fit a battery optimized more for energy density. All this could promote different types of batteries, for example those for drones and light flying vehicles and then those for cars. Also, this would stabilize the charging power. If we had the first free practice on Friday, the race battery could be recharged slowly. Then on Saturday morning you run the second free practice and qualifying with the light battery, then replace it again with the race battery. This way you don’t have to recharge the battery during race day. This makes it easier for the host city to manage charging peaks.”

However, the Brazilian’s proposals do not end here: “After that, I’d mount some slick tires. With 700 kW, we would need a lot more grip. For this I would like soft slick tyres, they would make the races more interesting. Finally, I would go toactive aerodynamics. I would like wings that could be adjusted to every metre. We would have very efficient cars on the straights, but with a lot of downforce in the corners. This would then be adjusted by the software. In the race, the maximum incidence of the wings could be limited, so as not to create excessive load losses when traveling in the slipstream”. Di Grassi’s ideas are decidedly stimulating and fascinating, some of which could already make their debut with the Gen3 EVO, such as the four-wheel drive that enjoys the favor of various brands.