From Final Fantasy 7 a new one is coming Aerith cosplay from peachmilky_which takes up the character in question in a dreamy but also particular way, taking him up in the specific summer version in a bathing suit, or almost.
In this case, it is clear that the reference is to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in particular, since the adopted costume appeared for the first time in the second part of the remake, recently released on PS5, reconstructing a particularly appreciated moment of this title.
Peachmilky_ proves once again that she is a great specialist in this art, putting together a truly impressive interpretation for faithfulness to the original with care in the reproduction, visible in every smallest detail.
Peachmilky’s Aerith_
The Aerith represented by peachmilky_ has the classic elements of the character, while the particular suit represents one of the variants adopted by the girl during the recently released chapter, with a truly impressive transposition from reality.
