From Final Fantasy 7 a new one is coming Aerith cosplay from peachmilky_which takes up the character in question in a dreamy but also particular way, taking him up in the specific summer version in a bathing suit, or almost.

In this case, it is clear that the reference is to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in particular, since the adopted costume appeared for the first time in the second part of the remake, recently released on PS5, reconstructing a particularly appreciated moment of this title.

Peachmilky_ proves once again that she is a great specialist in this art, putting together a truly impressive interpretation for faithfulness to the original with care in the reproduction, visible in every smallest detail.