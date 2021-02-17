Turnaround for the airline. On Tuesday, the Pays de la Loire labor department announced that it would not validate the approval of the layoff plan for the short-haul subsidiary of Air France as it stands. In question, according to the letter of observation of the administration, the conditions of reclassification of the flight personnel too insufficient. “The Direccte clearly says that the negotiated reclassification proposals correspond to external recruitment conditions, yet we do not reclassify employees from one group to another as we recruit from outside”, explains Émeline Fronteau, president of the SNPL pilots union in the company. If the plan had been validated as it is, the pilots reclassified in the Air France group would indeed have lost their rank, their seniority, and some would have accused a loss of half their salary. The administration’s decision “will not prevent closures already scheduled”, however fears Joël Rondel, CGT secretary of the social and economic committee. “Faced with a crisis whose impact is considerable on our activities, Hop! must imperatively pursue its transformation and restructure ”, has indeed warned the management of Air France. Announced in July 2020, the airline’s voluntary departure and job protection plan provides for the elimination of 1,007 full-time equivalent positions, or 45% of the workforce. Group-wide, 8,500 jobs are expected to be cut by 2022. Mr. T.