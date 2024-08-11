Despite the impact and debris, it is possible to see that the aircraft cabin was better preserved.

The wreckage of the ATR 72-500 plane, whose flight 2283 was carrying 62 people on Friday (August 9, 2024), is still at the crash site, in the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. The Voepass plane crashed into the backyard of a house in the region, marking the ground with the shape of the vehicle.

Flight 2283 had taken off from Cascavel, Paraná, and was bound for Guarulhos International Airport (SP). This is considered the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

Cenipa investigates the causes of the accident

Cenipa (Air Accident Investigation and Prevention Center) is investigating the causes of the accident. FAB (Brazilian Air Force) reported that it will release a preliminary report on the accident involving the Brazilian Air Force plane. Voepass within 30 days.

The document is essential to understanding what may have caused the crash of flight 2283 in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, which killed 62 people (58 passengers and 4 crew members).

In a statement released on Saturday (August 10, 2024), the FAB reported that the plane’s two recorders, known as black boxes, are already being analyzed at Labdata (Flight Recorder Data Reading and Analysis Laboratory). The materials have undergone the dynamic extraction and decoding of their content.

Families recognize bodies

The families of the victims of Flight 2283 are identifying the bodies removed from the wreckage of the aircraft. According to the State of São Paulo, as of Saturday (10 August) 26 family groups were in the auditorium of the Oscar Freire Institute, near the central unit of the IML (Legal Medical Institute) in the capital of São Paulo, to carry out the procedures for collecting genetic material.

As of Sunday night (August 11), 12 of the 62 bodies had been identified. According to the State, family members are advised on the delivery of medical documentation that can assist in identification and the collection of genetic material, which follows an order of performance for selection:

mother and/or father of the missing;

son and/or spouse of the missing person;

German brother of the missing person;

2 or more full brothers of the missing person.

