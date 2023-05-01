The Rapid Support Forces said that its medical department was attacked with cannons, which were aimed by the medical weapon in Omdurman, causing deaths and injuries.

The Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese army of using the Medical Weapons Hospital in Omdurman as a platform for artillery shelling, towards the headquarters of its medical department in Khartoum North.

In an official statement, the Rapid Support Forces said, “The medical department of the Rapid Support Forces was attacked on Monday with cannons that were aimed by the medical weapon in Omdurman.” They were evacuated to the medical department for treatment,” according to the statement.

Earlier on Monday, the army announced that it had destroyed the RSF’s combat capability by 45 to 55 percent, after 15 days of fighting in Sudan between the two parties.

“The situation is stable in all states of Sudan,” the army said in a statement, adding: “During 15 fighting days, our forces managed to reduce its combat capabilities by 40 to 55 percent.”

The army confirmed, “thwarting movements of military reinforcements of the rebels (the Rapid Support Forces) advancing from the west, stopping the progress of another force coming from the northwestern borders, and a third group heading from Al-Bagir to Jabal Awliya.”

As the devastating conflict entered its third week, clashes erupted in Khartoum on Monday morning, and the United Nations warned of a humanitarian “moment of collapse” as the warring sides traded accusations of breaching the truce.