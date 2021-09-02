Thus was born a magazine still very successful today, and which was a symbol of the economic revival of Germany. To date, Burda Moden it is published in 90 countries and in 16 different languages. It was also the first Western magazine to be published in the Soviet Union, in 1987. Aenne Burda was then an example and a model for many women of her time not only for the achievements in the workplace, but also for what she did and faced. in the private sector.

The protagonist of the miniseries tonight on Canale 5, in fact, soon discovered that her husband was having an extra-marital relationship with Elfriede Breuer. Franz expects, as required by the company, that the partner forgives the betrayal. For Aenne Burda, according to the plot, this is a bad blow, but she decides not to go along with her husband’s claims. So she takes the opportunity and instead of asking for a divorce she gets Franz to turn over the property of the small publishing house of Breuer, in financial crisis, which he supported in secret. Thus were born in 1949 first Favorit and then Burda Moden.

She retired from her publishing profession only at 85, giving the publishing house to her three children, in equal shares. Her husband, with whom relations had cooled completely for decades, died in 1986. Aenne passed away in 2005, naturally in Offenburg. That of Burda Moden can rightly be defined as a real revolution, considering the success it has had in many countries, from Russia to China, to the point of creating the current Burda Style. The magazine and its creator have become the symbol of an image and economic relaunch for Germany after the great crisis of the Second World War.