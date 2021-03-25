Aena has once again lost in the courts the battle it has with the commercial chains that occupy the premises of the airports due to the effects on the business of the coronavirus pandemic. A Madrid court has admitted the appeal of the Dufry company, which operates the old duty-free shops (duty free) of the Aena airport network, to preventively suspend the collection of the rents corresponding to 2020 that amount to 320 million euros, informed sources familiar with the case.

In this way, the airport manager will not be able to execute the guarantees that the Swiss group that operates the stores deposited as a guarantee of the collection of the guaranteed minimum rent (RMG) for the use of the premises regardless of sales. The ruling against Aena is added to those previously obtained by the Areas and SSP groups —both main restaurant operators in large airports, such as Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat— which also obtained the precautionary suspension of the payment of rents. for 154 million, with which the company chaired by Maurici Lucena has stopped entering 474 million euros just for these three clients, the ones who bill the most for rent.

Dufry and its Canariensis subsidiary for Canary Islands airports had to face a bill in 2020 of 384 million euros for rentals. And although it paid 68 million for the variable income, which is linked to sales, it rejected Aena’s proposal to disburse an additional 98 million to settle the bill, which would have meant a reduction of 57%. By rejecting his offer, the airport manager turned the receipt for the total amount and now had to execute the guarantees that guaranteed that RMG, but the court order prevents him from doing so.

The company that exploits the duty free It understands, like the rest of the lessors who rejected Aena’s discount offer, that the RMG bill should be adjusted to the fall in air traffic of more than 75% in the past year, so the proposed discount was insufficient.

It is worth recourse

Aena’s hope is that, as in the other two cases, the order of the Madrid court has been issued in audit part, that is to say, without taking into consideration the arguments of the airport manager, who will now be able to appeal to the court to modify the ruling when his reasoning is heard.

Aena recorded in its 2020 accounts an income for RMG of 635 million that are now in the air due to the precautionary measures and that will not be resolved until the different open judicial processes rule on the merits of the matter, trials that can take years to be resolved.

The holders of about 90 of 120 rental contracts have accepted Aena’s proposal, but they only represent 15% of the billing. The offer, whose acceptance period expired on March 6, includes a 100% reduction in the RMG for the period between March 15 and June 20, 2020; a 50% discount from June 21, 2020 to September 8, 2021, and 100% payment from that date.