One of the most demanded infrastructure investments in Alicante, the expansion of its airportthe fifth in Spain by traffic and the main gateway for tourism on the Costa Blanca, starts to take shape despite the fact that the dimensions of the performance do not satisfy everyone.

Aena has announced the launch of the project that will involve the adaptation of the terminal and apron and taxiways at the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. The company participated by the State has launched the public tender for Technical Assistance in Project Drafting (ATRP) to define all the works that will be necessary in the remodeling of the airport complex.

According to Aena, only The drafting of the project involves a tender amount of almost 20 million euros (19.87 million euros). The main actions included focus on the terminal building, but also include the aircraft parking apron, new commercial spaces, road works, access and urbanization, cargo area and a new General Aviation Terminal.

However do not include planning and progress in the development of a second runwaywhich is one of the demands that both the Generalitat Valenciana and the Alicante and regional business community have demanded in recent times.

What does it consist of?

The expansion of the current terminal building It will mean the extension of the current boarding dock over the old Terminal 1 and the current General Aviation Terminal. This new dam will make it possible to manage the future demand for non-Schengen traffic, with centralized border control that adapts to the new requirements of European Union regulations and with new contact doors for this type of traffic that allow good quality of service to passengers and airlines.

It will also involve adapting the current terminal to the new configuration, gaining surface area for the security filter. The installation will incorporate cutting-edge technologyboth in the equipment of the inspection lines, with the modern Automated Tray Return Systems (ATRS) machinery, which allows the trays that transport hand luggage to pass through the security control to be automatically returned to the starting area, which speeds up the process and reduces waiting time; such as in the control systems for hand luggage Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDS CB), which allows authorized electronic devices and liquids to be kept inside hand luggage during inspection.

With the construction of the new dock, new commercial spaces will also be created and, along these lines, a new VIP Lounge specifically for non-Schengen passengers. The airport will continue to have a VIP lounge in the Schengen flight area, so it will better adapt to the user profile of the Alicante terminal.

Regarding the apron and taxiways, the main actions focus on the remodeling of the apron located in front of the new dock (extension of the current one) and on the apron reconfiguration project for the new general aviation area. Within the projects subject to this tender, actions are also contemplated in parking lots, offices, equipment and remodeling of existing facilities (energy, air conditioning, etc.) to provide service to the new buildings and airport areas.

According to the airport manager, the planned actions will allow us to achieve the objective of meeting future traffic demand, improving the quality of passenger service and gaining operational efficiency.

Aena also continues to advance in the design of the project for Valencia Airport. As explained, the investments associated with the terminal buildings will be discussed at the proposal of Aena in the mandatory consultation process with the airlines, a procedure regulated by Law 18 of 2014 in which, among others, the National Commission of the Markets and Competition and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.