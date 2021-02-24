The coronavirus crisis has caused Aena to have registered its first losses in the last eight years with a negative result of 126.8 million euros, which means returning to the ‘red numbers’ since 2012, the worst moment of the previous economic crisis. The collapse of airport activity, as a consequence of the generalized confinements in the second quarter of last year and the limitations to movements in the following months are the main cause of these results.

Specifically, Aena has registered a fall in its revenues of 2,262 million in 2020, half compared to the previous year. In addition, the gross operating result (Ebitda) has suffered a fall of 74.2%, to 714 million, an amount that includes the 22.7 million from the consolidation of Luton and a negative impact of 66.8 million of Aena’s business in Brazil. The group’s shares are up almost 2% at this time.

The reduction in passenger traffic during the year in Spain, of 72.4%, to 76.1 million passengers (-70.9% if London-Luton Airport and the six Aena Brasil airports are included ), has resulted in a drop in aeronautical activity that registers a 67.1% drop in revenue.

On the other hand, commercial income shows a decrease of 16.4%, but includes Uncollected Minimum Annual Income of 635.5 million, including those corresponding to the period of the state of alarm (198.6 million euros), in application of accounting standards.

Aena clarifies that the discounts that the commercial area has offered to all its clients amount to around 800 million euros in 2020 and 2021. Its objective is to adjust the contracts in a balanced way to the situation of the parties, both very affected by the pandemic.

With its travel retail and restaurant operators, Aena has established a general framework of agreements based on the Royal Decree Law to support the tourism, hospitality and commerce sectors (RDL 35/2020), although the company has gone further, including discounts of 100% of the RMGA during the first alarm state and of 50% between the two alarm states. The proposal, by periods, includes a 100% reduction in the RMGA for the period between March 15 and June 20, 2020 and a 50% discount from June 21, 2020 to September 8, 2021 In 2020, therefore, the discount is around 60%.

In addition, if the surfaces are closed by Aena’s operational decision, the discount is up to 100%. To date, 56.2% of all clients have accepted this proposal.

Aena also continues with its policy of commercial incentives designed to enhance the scheduling of operations by the airlines. Thus, on February 23, 2021, the board of directors approved a new extraordinary incentive to recover operations for the summer season of 2021.

This measure, which will be applied between April 1 and October 31, encourages the recovery percentage that exceeds certain thresholds. For the first three months, the established recovery threshold is 30% and, for the last four months, 45%. All operations carried out from these percentages will be incentivized in their landing rate in the same percentage of their recovery. The incentive assumes that companies will receive a discount on the average monthly landing rate for all operations that exceed the established levels, regardless of the number of passengers they transport. Likewise, in March the rates corresponding to 2021 will come into force, to which the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has given its approval for their freezing, after recovering deficits from previous years.

The company maintains a cost saving policy, which it launched in March 2020. The adjustment of capacity, the reduction of expenses and the decrease in cash outflows have been modulated according to the evolution of traffic , adapting the capacity of the facilities to the operational needs. With this plan, the accumulated savings between April and December 2020 amount to 404.7 million.

Despite the reduction in