The Board of Directors of AENAthe main airport manager of the world and the owner of all the airports of Spain, will propose at the General Board of Shareholders, which will be held on April 9, the distribution of 1,464 million euros in dividends charged to the 2024 year, closed with record benefits for the company after another year unprecedented in its air traffic records.

This represents for the company chaired by Mauricia Lucena An increase of 27.4% with respect to the dividend he delivered last year and goes in line with its 80% ‘Pay-Out’ policy. Of the total, The State will receive about 746 million in its category of shareholder of AENA, from which it has 51% through ENAIRE. Individually, the dividend will give back each of the company’s shares with 9.76 euros.

Likewise, it will propose to its shareholders the “unfolding” (‘split’) of its shares in the proportion of ten for each of the existing ones to resemble the price of their titles to that of the rest of the Ibex companies after the strong revaluation in The last months.

At present, AENA presents the highest price per share of the companies quoted in the Spanish selective -yester Price below 20 euros per share.

Record benefits

In 2024, AENA returned to record earnings by obtaining a net profit of 1,934.2 million euros, 18.6% morewith a gross exploitation result (Ebidta) of 3,510.3 million euros, exceeding 16.1% the figure of the previous year, while the operational benefit reached 2,662.5 million (+20.9%).

As reported by the company, The consolidated net accounting financial debt of the AENA group stood at 2024 at 5,498 million euros11.63% below how exercise 2023 closed.

In addition, he adds that there has been “a solid generation of cash” and that the net cash generated by exploitation activities reached 2,746.9 million euros in 2024, 19.18% more.

In the operational field, the passenger traffic of the AENA group, which includes the Network in Spain, the London-Luton airport and 17 airports in Brazil, grew by 2024 8.5% compared to 2023, up to 369.5 million of passengers.

In the airports of Spain, where Aena gets the largest number of passengers for its unique position as an operator, traffic increased 9.2%, to 309.3 million passengers, a figure that expects to raise 2.4% for 2025, up to 320 million.

New headquarters in the Airport City

Aena has also reported that The architecture and engineering services for the detailed definition and the form of execution of the works associated with the new corporate headquarters have recently awarded Batlle i Roig of the company. In addition, this project has associated a Project Management contract to supervise and manage the correct execution of the new headquarters.

The future headquarters of AENA will house the company’s central services and It will be located west of the T4 of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport on a two-hectare plot of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport city. The construction of a property headquarters has, in the long term, a lower financial cost than to continue with the current rental option, the company defends.