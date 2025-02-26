The same day that announces a record benefit of 1,934 million euros (+18.6%) in 2024 -Thanks to the historical figure in the arrival of tourists-, the airport manager Aena has given the surprise by notifying that he will propose to his board of shareholders the appointment of the former Catalan nationalist politician Ramon Tremosa for his advice. Until just one month ago he was a councilor of Junts in the Barcelona City Council, he charged that he left – according to then – for not being able to make him compatible with his title professor at the University of Barcelona. Before this, which was his last political position, he had been Eurodiputa by CDC (2009-2019) and business counselor with the Government of Quim Torra (2020-2021). The former Catalan politician is a doctor in economic theory and author of numerous essays on monetary policy and federalism. Among his books include L’Ampoli Fiscal (2004), Catalunya will be logistics or not (2007) or Let Catalonia Vote (2015), a work in which he explains the Catalan process seen from Europe. It is, therefore, an outstanding nationalist and who, like many of the former members of Convergence, have evolved from a speech focused on singular financing and the right to self -determination towards rupturism that ended up flowing into the birth of Junts. This appointment comes in full discussion for the extension of the Prat airport, a matter that for the new executive of Salvador Illa is a priority but that ERC and common promise to make it difficult, for environmental reasons. Precisely, Tremosa has been very combative with the extension of the Prat, a project that defends. Not only with the expansion of the third track to receive long -range flights, but also with the creation of a satellite terminal with the capacity to receive intercontinental flights. In February 2024, being a deputy in the Parliament of Catalonia, he loaded hard against Aen to the government of expanding the budget of Barajas while maintaining that of the Prat «. Tremosa wants a new governance of Aena that includes Catalan nationalists, and in that line has been expressed several times.

