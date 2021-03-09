Aena has proposed a 5% increase in the airport charges it charges to airlines until 2026, with gradual increases over the next five years ranging from an average of 0.5% in the first four years to 3.29% in the last year, as stated in the proposal of the Airport Regulation Document (DORA II) 2022-2026 made by the airport manager, which must now be approved and, where appropriate, modified, by the Government and the regulator before its entry into force.

After a scenario of an 11% drop in rates in the last five years (2017-2021), Aena stands out by proposing this considerable increase in rates in the midst of the pandemic, with air traffic sunk and still recognizing that activity will not recover as soon as possible. less until 2025, which will further fierce the conflict it maintains with the airlines. And it is that the proposal has fallen like a jug of cold water among the airlines that suffered in 2020 the worst exercise in their history with record losses, and face the next few years with the uncertainty of a slow recovery in traffic due to the pandemic.

The airport manager has also confirmed that the expenses of the health control measures of travelers against the pandemic will be passed on to the airlines, especially international flights, which only between 2020 and 2022 amount to 200 million euros, as EL PAÍS advanced this Tuesday. As if that were not enough, the semi-public company is going to request financial compensation from the Government for the effects that the coronavirus crisis has had on its income. But that compensation, yet to be determined, will not be borne by the State, but will be charged in airport taxes from 2027, when DORA III begins. In other words, if Aena’s plans are successful, the airlines will receive a triple bar: they will have to pay 5% more taxes until 2026; assume the costs of health controls installed at airports and another rise in fees from 2027.

The rates for the basic airport services provided by Aena are conditioned by a maximum annual income per passenger (IMAP) based on the recovery of the operating cost and a remuneration of the assets that provide these services (through the cost of capital). Updating parameters are applied to the IMAP that establish the maximum adjusted annual income (IMAAJ). The IMAP proposal for the DORA II made by Aena by year is the following: for the year 2002, 9.94 euros per passenger; year 2023, 9.99 euros; year 2024, 10.05 euros; 2025, 10.10, euros; 2026, 10.40 euros.

Aena sources defend that in the first year there is a drop in rates, if the adjusted IMAAJ of 2021 is taken into account, which was set at 10.27 euros per passenger. However, both data are not comparable due to the fact that the IMAP of 2022 will also suffer adjustments, but very likely to the upside. For now, 0.35 euros per passenger will be added to health costs, which would yield an IMAJJ of 10.29 euros. The comparable figure is the IMAP of 2021, which was 9.89 euros and, therefore, there is also an increase in the first year.

Traffic and investments

Aena admits in DORA II that the recovery of air traffic will be very slow, in the worst scenarios drawn by the international airport (ACI) and airline (IATA) associations. Thus, the 274 million passengers that passed through Spanish airports in 2019 will not be recovered until 2025, when it is expected to reach 270 million. For this exercise, it forecasts 137 million, less than double the 76 million that were reached in 2020, the year of the lockdown.

For this reason, it will reduce investments by half compared to the last five years, for a total amount of 2,250 million for the entire period 2022-2026, to an average of 450 per year. In addition, and as announced in the presentation of results, the president of Aena, Maurici Lucena, will propose to delay three years the start of the expansion plans of the two largest airports in the country, Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat, and not It will start until late 2024 or early 2025.

After the period of consultations with the airlines that has taken place in the last two months, Aena will now present its proposal to the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and to the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). Once the opinions of both instances are known, the Government must approve the document in the Council of Ministers, predictably in September.