Aena recorded losses of 241.2 million euros during the first quarter of the year, compared to the profit of 23.1 million that it achieved in the same period of the previous year, and almost double the 126.8 million red numbers that reported throughout 2020 due to the collapse of its income caused by restrictions on mobility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Total income fell by 54.8%, to 353.3 million euros, due to the collapse in the number of travelers, although the decrease is, in reality, much greater since income from Guaranteed Annual Minimum Income of the rents of the commercial premises for 119.7 million, although most of that money has not been collected.

This is the reason why, while aeronautical revenues (the fees charged to airlines) reached 136.5 million, with a 72.5% drop compared to 2020, commercial revenues only fell by 17 in the first quarter, 8%, up to 173.9 million euros.

In fact, Aena admits in its communication to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, although a total of 95 commercial firms have accepted its discount proposal, which represents 67.9% of the total contracts affected, these they only represent 14.2% of the income affected. And, as the company, 51% owned by the State, points out, the main tenants -among them Dufry, Areas and SSP- have rejected the agreement and have asked the courts to adopt precautionary measures so that Aena refrains from invoice the minimum income agreed in the contracts and, at the same time, the right to enforce the available guarantees is suspended in the event of a possible non-payment of the same.

Aena recognizes that up to now “judicial decisions have prevented the execution of most of the aforementioned guarantees”, although at this stage of the process the corresponding judicial bodies are not considering the merits of the matter, but only the granting or not of precautionary measures.

Passenger crash

The number of passengers plummeted 80.4% in Spain, to 8.2 million, which is barely equivalent to 15.6% of the traffic in the first quarter of 2019. If the data from Luton Airport (London) and Of the six Aena Brasil airports, the number of passengers rose to 11.4 million, 76.4% less than the same period in 2020.

Aena is, however, more optimistic for the second quarter and specified that the advance of the vaccination processes in the main European countries, including Spain, and the expectations of a certain relaxation of the restrictions imposed in these countries, “lead to think that in the second half of the year the recovery of traffic could begin ”.