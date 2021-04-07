Aena has been left out in the bid for the privatization of 22 Brazilian airports that the Government of the South American country auctioned this Wednesday. The Brazilian group CCR, through the Compañía de Participaciones en Concesiones, was awarded the concession for 30 years of two blocks (center and south) with a total of 15 terminals, while the French Vinci won the tender for the northern block, which includes seven terminals.

The Spanish airport manager had high hopes for this auction after being in March 2019 with the management of six airports in northeast Brazil for 1.9 billion Brazilian reais (about 440 million euros) in exchange for exploitation during the next 30 years of those six installations

The Brazilian government raised about 3.3 billion reais (about 600 million dollars or 500 million euros) in the auction, the first of a series of concessions that will be carried out throughout the week and that also include a railway line and five port terminals.

CCR won the bid to operate the airports in the central block, made up of seven terminals, and the southern block, which has nine terminals and for which Spain’s Aena also bid. Vinci, for its part, acquired the northern block, which has seven terminals and Manaus, the capital of the Amazonas state, as the main attraction thanks to the movement generated by the free zone of this Amazonian city.

In addition to paying for the concessions, the winners of the auction, held on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, committed to investing a total value of 6.1 billion reais (about 1,000 million dollars or 914 million euros) in the terminals. .

CCR promised to pay 2,128 million reais (about 386 million dollars or 318 million euros), 1,534% more than the minimum required by the Government, for the southern block, which includes the airports of Curitiba, the tourist Foz do Iguazu, Bacacheri, Londrina, Navegantes, Jonville, Pelotas, Uruguaiana and Bagé. The Brazilian firm’s proposal more than doubled that of the Spanish airport manager Aena, which offered 1,050 million reais (around 190 million dollars or 157 million euros).

For the central block, which has the airports of four regional capitals (Goiania, Palmas, São Luis and Teresina) and two medium-sized cities (Imperatriz and Petrolina), CCR will pay 754 million reais (137 million dollars or 112 million euros ), 9.156% more than the minimum.

Finally, Vinci, which only competed for the northern block with the Aerobrasil Consortium, will deposit 420 million reais (around 76.3 million dollars or 62 million euros) for the license, a value 777.5% higher to the minimum requested by the Executive. In addition to Manaus, the northern block is completed by Tabatinga, Tefé, Porto

The money collected was, on average, 3,822% higher than the minimum value demanded by the Executive of President Jair Bolsonaro, which was described as “successful” by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarciso Freitas.