During the time of the privatization of public companies (Telefónica, Endesa, Repsol, Tabacalera…) the term “the crown jewels” was coined. A rating that now only Aena deserves, of which the State owns 51% of the capital and which proudly shows itself to be the largest airport operator in the world by number of passengers, with a market value close to 20,000 million euros .

In addition to the Spanish airports, among which those in Madrid, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca stand out, it owns 51% of the London-based Luton; it operates 12 airports in Mexico and one in Jamaica together with Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, and also participates in the Colombian ones in Cali and Cartagena de Indias. In March 2019 it also continued with its international expansion by acquiring the 30-year concession of the Brazilian group Nordeste, with the airports of Recife, Maceió, Aracajú, Campina Grande, João Pessoa and Juazeiro do Norte. One of his main international bets, for which he paid 437 million euros.

Just one year later, trips began to be canceled due to a pandemic and confinement: the tourism sector and flights were sinking. Its two main activities, the airport and the commercial (shops, duty free, restaurants, shops, parking lots, car rental), suffered a historical setback. With data from the first nine months of 2020, the number of passengers fell 69%, its revenues fell to 1,733 million euros (-50%) and its results pointed to losses of 108 million compared to benefits of 1,142 million in the same period of the last year.

Aena’s stock market performance sums up the sentiment that investors show about the company. It was trading at 171 euros per share before the covid-19 crisis, it plummeted to 91.9 euros and is now moving in the field of 134 euros. A rebound that airlines such as IAG, also linked to the traveling world, have not experienced with the same intensity. The drop in activity has been brutal, “but there are few assets on the market as attractive as Aena,” explains Renta 4 analyst Ángel Pérez, despite the many uncertainties he appreciates in the short term.

Some doubts on which Ignacio Biosca, head of the International Relations, Airport Marketing and Attention to Air Companies division at Aena has an impact: “It is very difficult to make a concrete estimate of the recovery of activity in the short term. When the health situation improves and restrictions are lifted, there is a stagnant demand for passengers. We saw it in summer, when mobility limitations were eased in both Spain and Europe, and later in the Canary Islands, when the United Kingdom or Germany took the archipelago out of the red zone ”, he explains.

Without a doubt, one of your strengths is your financial situation. It decided to cancel the payment of the 2020 dividend (in 2019 it distributed 6.93 euros per share), opened the possibility of issuing promissory notes for 900 million euros and formalized loans with ICO and EIB. This, together with its liquidity of 2,440 million, puts it in a comfortable position to face the pandemic, even if it were to last. In addition, it paralyzed its investments with a saving of 175 million euros in the toughest months and from June it reopened its plans and until September 2020, 224 million euros have been executed.

Óscar Rodríguez, an analyst at Banco Sabadell, explains in a recent report that in relation to its finances “we highlight Aena’s low debt, which before the covid was 2.3 times its 2019 EBITDA, one of the lowest in the sector . This has allowed them to expand their liquidity until September 2020, which, including credit lines, stands at 3,200 million euros and provides peace of mind for the repayment of debt in the coming years (2,330 million until 2023) ”.

Guillermo Barrio, an analyst at Intermoney, also highlights the good financing of the company and the good figures despite the drop in activity. “The EBITDA of 516 million in the first nine months has very clearly exceeded our forecasts of 372 million and the consensus gathered for the company of 405 million, in what can be interpreted as a successful figure, given the circumstances.” And he adds that the cost saving policy has been key, with a gradual reduction in the cost of personnel. Along the same lines, Goldman Sachs analysts indicate in a report that “well-positioned airport managers such as Aena should overcome the crisis without significant damage to the balance sheet.”

Doubts

The multinational, which has about 13,000 employees, currently has three questions on the negotiating table. On the one hand, the minimum rent charged to companies established in its airports; the modification of the airport fees charged to the airlines and the possible departure of its president and CEO. Aena receives a fixed rate for those who operate its stores and restaurants and a variable according to the number of passengers. Your offer for the period between January 1 and September 8, 2021 consists of applying a 50% reduction to these minimum incomes, a percentage that became 100% between March and June 2020. A reduction that seems do not convince your renters.

Another question is found in the evolution of its airport charges. The DORA (Airport Regulation Document) plan for 2017-2021 established a rate reduction of 2.2% per year as a measure to promote tourism. Guillermo Barrio points out that in the new 2022-2026 plan “the rates would remain unchanged at least until 2026, as we estimate, which in practice is the best possible scenario for Aena given that by law these cannot rise.” Along these lines, Aena is negotiating with the Administration and the airlines a 50% cut in its investment plan of 5,000 million planned for that period in order to avoid pressure on its rates. Aena will delay investments in the expansion of the Madrid and Barcelona airports, budgeted at 1,050 million euros, until 2026.

Finally, the possible departure of its president and CEO, Maurici Lucena, who would be in charge of the Economy portfolio in the Generalitat of Catalonia in the event that the PSC, led by Salvador Illa, could form a government. A risk consequence of the public majority in its capital that experts do not consider relevant due to the good fundamentals of the company.