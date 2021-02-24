A passenger in terminal T1 of the Madrid-Barajas airport. Europa Press

Aena recorded losses of 126.8 million euros in 2020, compared to the record profits of 1,442 million obtained the previous year, as a result of the flight restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis unleashed in mid-March. They are the first losses of the Spanish airport manager since 2012 and also the first since 49% of the capital was privatized with the IPO in 2015.

The impact of the health crisis on income has been 2,262.9 million and the fall compared to 2019 amounts to 50.2%, to 2,242 million. The gross operating profit (ebitda) fell 74.2%, to 714.6 million, including 22.7 from the consolidation of Luton (United Kingdom) and a negative impact of 66.8 from Aena Brasil.

Passenger traffic at Aena’s facilities in Spain in 2020 fell by 72.4%, to 76.1 million. If the data of the international assets of Luton and of the six airports of Grupo Nordeste do Brasil are included, the number of passengers fell by 70.9%.

Conflict with commercial establishments

The reduction in passengers at Spanish airports has resulted in a drop in aeronautical activity, which registers a drop in revenue of 67.1% to 986 million euros. Commercials recorded, for their part, a decrease of 16.4% to 1,046 million but the fall is, in reality, much greater since it includes minimum annual rents recorded (RMGA) but not collected of 635.5 million.

The company chaired by Maurici Lucena maintains a conflict with a part of the commercial establishments that have rented premises at the airports and have not accepted the airport manager’s reduction proposal, which amounts to 800 million euros in 2020 and 2021. The company pointed out this Wednesday that 56.2% of commercial clients, holders of 72 contracts, have adhered to the proposal. But these only represent 13.2% of minimum income income. And is that most of the large groups – such as Dufry, Areas and SSP -, those who pay the bulk of the bill, have rejected the formula and ask for greater discounts.

The proposal, by periods, includes a 100% reduction in the RMGA for the period between March 15 and June 20, 2020, and a 50% discount from June 21, 2020 to September 8, 2021. In 2020, therefore, the discount is around 60%. In addition, if the surfaces are closed by Aena’s operational decision, the discount is up to 100%.

In addition, the Aena board has approved a new extraordinary measure to encourage operations for the 2021 summer season with discounts on landing fees. This measure, which will be applied between April 1 and October 31, encourages the recovery percentage that exceeds certain thresholds, and calculates that it will mean a saving of 23.8 million for airlines. Likewise, in March the rates corresponding to 2021 will come into force, to which the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has given its approval for their freezing, after recovering deficits from previous years.

The company maintains the policy of cutting costs, with the paralysis of investments, which it launched in March and which until December 2020 meant savings of € 404.7 million. The investment in 2020 was 435 million and the forecast for 2021 will amount to 840 million, the majority corresponding to investment of a regulatory nature. The cash position amounts to 2,065 million while the net debt reached 6,540 million, 340 million more than a year ago.

Sanitary measures

Finally, in health matters, Aena has about 220 thermal imaging cameras throughout the network, which have involved an investment of around 650,000 euros. Regarding human resources, in 2020 various competitions were tendered to staff these External Health controls. The support staff was reinforced in July, coinciding with the reopening of borders, with two personnel contracts and a total amount of about 20 million euros.

In addition, to give continuity to them during 2021 and include the need for personnel to carry out tests in the cases indicated by the new Health regulations, two new tenders were tendered whose estimated value for two years amounts to around 155 million euros. To these amounts would be added those derived from the implementation of other security measures against covid-19 that are part of Aena’s operational Recovery Plan, such as signaling, protection and separation.