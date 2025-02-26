02/26/2025



Updated at 07: 57h.





AENA achieves another record result in 2024 to the heat of the tourist ‘boom for which he expects continuity in 2025. The airport manager obtained a benefit of 1,934 million euros, 18.6% more, after shooting the traffic in all its airports ( Spain, Brazil, … London-Luton) 8.5% compared to 2023, with special incidence in our country, where 9.2% raised to 369.5 million passengers.

With the improvement of the profits, Aena will propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on April 9, the distribution of a dividend of 9.76 euros gross per share with charge last year, from which she will take special slice the State as a 51% holder of the shares. This proposal improves by about 30% to the distribution for exercise 2023, which was 7.66 euros.

Also, at the same shareholders meeting, the company led by Maurici Lucena, will also propose the ‘unfolding’ (split) of its shares in the 10×1 proportion, which will resemble the price of the action to the other companies of the Ibex 35, after the strong revaluation in recent months. At present, AENA presents the highest price per share of the companies listed in the Spanish selective. More than half of the companies in this index (22 companies) quote at a price of less than 20 euros per share.

Aena says that he makes this decision after serving on February 11 ten years on the stock market “as the largest airport company in the world, both by number of passengers and for stock market capitalization”, and as the sixth company quoted with the greatest stock market capitalization of the Ibex 35, something that the Minister of Transportation, Oscar Puente, was recently proud, as the ultimate responsible for the company. Aena’s shares were released in 2015 at a price of 58 euros per share, so in a decade 270%have been revalued.

(There will be extension).











