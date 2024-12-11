Aena has awarded the construction company HTB the contract to expand and remodel the Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo (Brazil), with a total investment estimated at 382 million euros (2.4 billion Brazilian reais). This work is the most important project in the history of the airport manager outside of Spain, highlighted its president, Maurici Lucena.

Congonhas is the second largest airfield in Brazil, only behind Guarulhos, which is also located in São Paulo. It is known as “the airport of Brazilians” due to its high concentration of domestic traffic. In 2023, the airport received 22.1 million passengers, making it the fifth largest in the Aena network worldwide. The airport operates one of the busiest routes in Latin America, which connects São Paulo with Rio de Janeiro, a fundamental corridor for the country’s economic and social activity.

The renovation and expansion of Congonhas Airport includes the construction of a new passenger terminal, which will double the size of the current one, and the improvement of its facilities with the incorporation of new boarding bridges. In addition, a new Baggage Handling System will be added, which will increase the airport’s operational capacity.

The construction company HTB is a company with more than 40 years of experience in Brazil and an outstanding history in the construction of airport infrastructure. The company will begin work in Congonhas in January 2025. The expansion of the facilities is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs, which will contribute to the economic development of the region.

The project is part of Aena’s strategy in Brazil, where the company operates a total of 17 airports, covering approximately 20% of the country’s air traffic. This project is part of a broader investment plan that the listed Spanish semi-public company has carried out in Brazil since its arrival in the country five years ago. In total, the company has invested around 6.4 billion Brazilian reais in its 17 airports in the country.

Throughout this time, the company has carried out various actions in infrastructure, technology and sustainability, with the aim of improving the quality of services and meeting the demanding requirements of the Brazilian regulator. Maurici Lucena highlighted that the project is of “extraordinary scope and technical complexity”, underlining Aena’s commitment to improving the passenger experience and sustainability.

This type of investment also responds to the intention to modernize and make Brazil’s airports more efficient, a key market in the field of international aviation. Aena Brasil’s airport network, which handles more than 40 million passengers annually, continues to be an example of the company’s approach to internationalization and contributing to the growth of airport infrastructure in emerging markets.

The Congonhas reform will also serve to improve the operational efficiency of an airport located in the urban environment of São Paulo. This factor poses additional challenges, since the works must be carried out respecting the areas classified as Historical Heritage, which requires a specialized approach and additional care throughout the construction process. Aena has stressed that all actions will be carried out with the utmost respect for these areas and seeking to minimize interruptions in the airport’s daily operations.