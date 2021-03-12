The mobility restrictions derived from the coronavirus crisis has caused the airports of the Aena network to close the month of February with 2,229,568 passengers, 86.8% less than in the same month last year. Aircraft movements fell 62.4% to 59,579, while 69,666 tons of merchandise were moved, 16.7% less.

Of the total number of travelers registered in February, 2,210,617 corresponded to commercial passengers, of which 856,799 traveled on international flights, 92.1% less than in February 2020. Another 1,353,818 did so on domestic flights, a 77.2% less.

This same week, the company presented its second airport regulation document (DORA) to invest 2,250 million euros between 2022 and 2025. In the presentation, the firm already recorded the fall in air traffic due to the crisis, delaying the recovery to pre-crisis levels until well into 2026, when a figure of about 279 million will be reached . At the end of 2019, the number of passengers was 274 million.

Movements and operations



The figures by airports also reflect the impact of the crisis on movements in the main centers of the country. For example, him Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport registered the highest number of passengers in the second month of the year with 752,969, which represents a decrease of 82.9% compared to January 2020.

They follow him Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 286,650 (-91.3%); Gran Canaria, with 183,157, (-83.7%); Tenerife North-Ciudad de la Laguna, with 147,471 (-66.4%); Palma de Mallorca, with 141,657 (-84.6%), Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 105,172 (-90.7%), and Tenerife South, with 81,182 (-91.2%).

Regarding the number of operations, the airport that registered the highest number of movements in February was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 9,741 (-69.1%), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 3,984 flights (-82.7% ); Gran Canaria, with 3,286 (-66.6%); Tenerife North-City of La Laguna, with 2,602 (-53.4%); Palma de Mallorca, 2,493 (-68.6%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 2,195 (-74%); Valencia, with 1,784 (-67.2%), and Seville, with 1,554 (-67.4%).

In addition, the airports that mainly had non-commercial activity and that recorded a greater number of movements in February were Madrid-Cuatro Vientos, with 4,858 operations (+ 4.9%); Jerez, with 3,902 (-19.7%), and Sabadell, with 3,667 (-9.8%).

As for commodity In this regard, during the month of February 69,666 tons of cargo were transported throughout the network, 16.7% less compared to the same month of 2020, due to the fact that a very important part of the usual cargo is transferred in commercial aircraft of passengers.

The four airports that registered the highest freight traffic were Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 36,683 tons (-18.6%); Zaragoza, with 13,456 tons (-1.6%); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 9,007 tons (-33.3%) and Vitoria, 5,585 tons (+ 11.7%).