The beginning of Holy Week comes with a “sudden” change in weather, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), updated this Saturday. After several days with relative stability and very high temperatures for the time of year, on Monday a mass of cold air of polar maritime origin will arrive on the Peninsula that will cause a significant change in weather and will give rise to widespread rainfall and a marked decrease in the temperatures. temperatures, reaching values ​​lower than normal for the time. Snowfall is also likely in mountain systems.

The DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) that is affecting the Canary Islands these days will begin to move towards the Peninsula on Sunday, with showers and storms in the southern third of the peninsula. On Monday the rains will extend to the southern half, the east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Also on Monday, the cold air mass will break through the northwest.

The next day, temperatures will suffer a notable general decrease, with the exception of the Cantabrian area and the upper Ebro. In the case of the maximums, the decrease could be locally extraordinary in some areas of the southern half of the peninsula, dropping 10 or more degrees on Monday. regarding Sunday. This is the Aemet forecast day by day:

Sunday 24: stable weather in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with intervals of medium and high clouds in general. In the last few hours there is a probability of showers accompanied by storms in the southern third of the peninsula. Temperatures in slight decline. East winds, more intense and with very strong gusts in the Alboran Sea and Strait area, fading in the afternoon. In the Canary Islands, instability will continue with widespread showers, locally strong and accompanied by storms, tending to subside at the end of the day. Temperatures slightly rising. Northwest winds.

Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th: generalized instability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with a predominance of cloudy skies and showers. The entry of a mass of cold air will cause a very sharp drop in temperatures, as well as in the snow level, which starting Monday afternoon will be between 700-100 meters, with snowfall in the main mountain systems and with probability that they will also occur in surrounding areas. The wind will shift to the west, intensifying on Tuesday, with very strong gusts in the Alboran Sea. Cloudy intervals with weak rainfall in the Canary Islands, which will be more likely in the north of the islands with greater relief but without ruling them out in the rest of the areas. Temperatures with few changes. North wind.

From Wednesday the 27th to Monday the 1st: The most likely scenario is that instability continues throughout the period, with the passage of successive Atlantic fronts that would leave cloudy skies and widespread rainfall. According to Aemet, there is still a high uncertainty in determining the days and areas with the greatest impact, but it is expected that the Atlantic peninsular slope will be the most affected, with the most persistent and intense rainfall. On the Mediterranean slope and in the Balearic Islands the probability of precipitation is lower, and it would also be less intense and more occasional. Notable rises in temperatures are expected both on Wednesday and Thursday, with a tendency to decrease on the rest of the days.