After a Sunday fully winter In Spain, with snowfall in good mountain ranges and showers, instability is far from moving away from the peninsula. As warned State Meteorology Agency (Aemet)the “Generalized rains” Of these last days they will also remain during this new week in many areas of the south and the Mediterranean.

According to the specialized portal Meteoredthis new rainfall episode “will be generated from different Atlantic stormssituation of Levante flow loaded with moisture and a Dana on the Canary Islands». They will be, therefore, a rainier days than usual for the time in almost the entire country, especially in the Valencian Community, where there will be notices activated by rainfall.

The storm will leave a Unstable time In good part of the communities of Spain, also promoted by the presence of cold and humid air which will maintain low thermometers and storms in many areas. The snow It will also continue to be the protagonist during this week, although Temperatures will tend to rise As the week progresses.

NOTA INFORMATIVA | Generalized showers. → Saturday: strong showers and descent from the snow level.

→ Sunday: Nevada in low levels.

→ Monday: heavy rains in the Mediterranean area: more than 140 l/m² could fall in less than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/3sjajTbthm – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 1, 2025

The areas of Spain with torrential rains on Monday: there are several provinces on alert

This last Sunday, the AEMET launched a special notice before “The situation of strong and persistent rainy” which is expected for this week in the Mediterranean area. The most intense rainfall of these days is expected to be located «around the area of ​​the Strait-Costa del Sol, Community Valenciana and South of Cataloniawhere they can be strong or very strong and persistent ».









As they have warned from the agency, in some points of the Peninsula «They could fall more than 140 l/m² in less than 24 hours». We will have the largest accumulated at points of the provinces of Valencia and Castellón, where they could be overcome “The 100-140 mm in 24 hours” For these intense rains.

These showers will also remain in “much of the rest of the peninsular interior». It is not ruled out that these rainfall can be “locally strong in points of Western Andalusia“Throughout Monday, although they will be less likely and intense” in the northwest end and Cantabrian area. ” In Canary Islands We could also have Locally strong showers Around the islands of greater relief, according to the Aemet statement.

The temperatures will also rise a little Regarding what is seen on the weekend in Spain, which will make the snowmen go up during these days. It is expected that The snowfall is restricted to high mountain areas Throughout this week.

A very rainy and less cold week in the Mediterranean according to the Aemet

Aemet expects this to be a week with higher precipitation anomalies Normal. Specifically, these rains could affect all of Spain, although they will arrive weakerly in areas of the north third and the Eastern Islands of the Canary Islands. We could have too Snow in areas of the Northern Plateaumountain areas such as the central, Pyrenees, Iberian system and specific penibetic areas.

In a few hours the snowfall will be of some importance in the central and Iberian north system. The level will come down to 700 m in the center and north. Will snow in several capitals, and the maps do not rule out that in #Madrid See some flakes. pic.twitter.com/isik9bmuw9 – Meteored | time.com (@meteoredes) March 1, 2025

With still quite uncertainty, everything indicates that this week be maintained instability of the last days. Facing Tuesday, we will continue to have generalized showers In a good part of the country, with the possibility that these are stronger and more persistent on the Mediterranean coast, especially at points of the Valencian Community.

The worst part of these showers will continue to be taken Provinces of Valencia, Tarragona and Castellónwhere, although the rains are not expected to be torrential, they will be quite strong and persistent. In addition, at some points they will even come accompanied by storm,

On Wednesday and Thursday the situation of instability in the Mediterranean coast and Alborán would continue, to the Strait, with the most affected areas again in the south of Tarragona, Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and Almería On Wednesday, extending on Thursday to the Costa del Sol and narrow.

Special notice | Strong or very strong and persistent showers until at least Thursday 6. → The most affected area will be the Peninsular Mediterranean area, Gulf of Cádiz and the environment of the Strait. → 100 l/m² may be exceeded in less than twelve hours. pic.twitter.com/4arwsbwm24 – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 2, 2025

Still, there will be good news. Although winter values ​​will be maintained during these first days of the week, it is expected that as the days go increasing temperatures and frosts will disappear almost completely. In some capitals of the south and north we will see values above 20 degrees. Of course, the cloud environment and generalized rainfall will continue in many provinces of the country.